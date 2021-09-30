Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Short Interest Down 97.9% in September

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the August 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CLOK stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.19. 3,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,553. Cipherloc has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22.

Get Cipherloc alerts:

Cipherloc Company Profile

Cipherloc Corp. engages in the provision of data security solutions. Its product portfolio includes CipherLoc EDGE, ENTERPRISE, GATEWAY and SHIELD. The company was founded by Michael W. DeLaGarza on June 22, 1953 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Cipherloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipherloc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.