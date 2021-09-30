Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Short Interest Down 97.9% in September

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the August 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CLOK stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.19. 3,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,553. Cipherloc has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22.
Cipherloc Company Profile
