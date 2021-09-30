Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $770.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will post $770.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $770.00 million and the highest is $770.90 million. Citrix Systems reported sales of $767.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year sales of $3.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. The business had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.15 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.88.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $108.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.15. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $94.66 and a one year high of $146.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,155 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $617,223.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,491,197.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,044 shares of company stock worth $1,631,397. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,827,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980,448 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $628,834,000 after acquiring an additional 380,813 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,824,691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $331,252,000 after acquiring an additional 351,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,637 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $298,091,000 after acquiring an additional 196,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,471,273 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $345,361,000 after acquiring an additional 104,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

