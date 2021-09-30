Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,680 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Citrix Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,604,487 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,488,446,000 after acquiring an additional 406,093 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $628,834,000 after acquiring an additional 380,813 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,471,273 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $345,361,000 after buying an additional 104,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350,191 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $329,247,000 after buying an additional 35,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,072,211 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $290,855,000 after buying an additional 39,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $93,761.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,099 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,247.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $617,223.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,921 shares in the company, valued at $35,491,197.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,044 shares of company stock worth $1,631,397. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $108.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $94.66 and a one year high of $146.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $812.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. Equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTXS. TheStreet cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.88.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

