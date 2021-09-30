City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Short Interest Down 87.2% in September

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 87.2% from the August 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CDEVY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.14. 3,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.30. City Developments has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $6.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.0822 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. City Developments’s payout ratio is presently -1.90%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDEVY. Zacks Investment Research lowered City Developments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. CLSA raised shares of City Developments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, City Developments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

About City Developments

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.

