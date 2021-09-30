City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Short Interest Down 87.2% in September

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 87.2% from the August 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:CDEVY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.14. 3,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.30. City Developments has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $6.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.48.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.0822 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. City Developments’s payout ratio is presently -1.90%.
About City Developments
City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.
Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds
Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.