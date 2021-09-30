Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Civeo’s earnings. Civeo reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Civeo will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.51 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $154.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.55 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVEO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $130,244.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $108,228.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,347 shares of company stock worth $990,797. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Civeo by 812.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Civeo by 42.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Civeo during the first quarter worth $153,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Civeo in the second quarter worth $608,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Civeo by 117.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 21,894 shares during the period. 60.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civeo stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.49. 20,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,197. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $321.97 million, a PE ratio of -42.44 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.90. Civeo has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $25.28.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

