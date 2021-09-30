Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 902 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 106,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,552,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $436.06. 348,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,311,980. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $323.72 and a 12 month high of $456.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $445.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

