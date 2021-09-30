Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,846.21.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $12.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,699.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,797. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,433.23 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,781.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,483.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

