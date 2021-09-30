Clearstead Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 1.9% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $25,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $266.84. 79,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,689. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.67. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $183.89 and a twelve month high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

