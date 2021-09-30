Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $4 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,604 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $571,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.1% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 47.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,603,143. The company has a market cap of $192.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

