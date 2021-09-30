Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $40.11 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 434.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,059 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra QQQ accounts for 3.1% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Clearstead Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.81% of ProShares Ultra QQQ worth $40,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 112.7% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 928,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,275,000 after buying an additional 492,192 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 125.4% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 174,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after buying an additional 96,982 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 130,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,379,000 after buying an additional 51,337 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 63,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 36,806 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,131,000.

Shares of QLD stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $74.22. The stock had a trading volume of 184,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,870. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1 year low of $41.90 and a 1 year high of $83.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.38.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

