Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 1,965 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Clearstead Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $48,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,541,000 after purchasing an additional 473,808 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,134,000 after purchasing an additional 249,669 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 122,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,598,000 after acquiring an additional 243,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,621,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,134,000 after purchasing an additional 153,275 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $239.41. 37,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,016. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.01 and a 52 week high of $249.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.40.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

