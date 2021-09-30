CMC Materials, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:CCMP)

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th.

CMC Materials has raised its dividend payment by 120.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. CMC Materials has a payout ratio of 24.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CMC Materials to earn $7.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $122.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.77. CMC Materials has a 1 year low of $119.19 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. CMC Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMC Materials will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CMC Materials stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of CMC Materials worth $10,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCMP shares. Seaport Global Securities raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research raised CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

