CNA Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CNA Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 2.4% of CNA Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $381,000. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its position in AbbVie by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 21,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 58,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.85. 135,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,017,666. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $121.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.78.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.