CNA Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

CNA Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on NTLA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.12.

Intellia Therapeutics stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.97. 8,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,554. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $202.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.68. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.10 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $3,594,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 3,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $627,177.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,303 shares of company stock valued at $44,075,415. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.