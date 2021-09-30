CNA Financial Corp Makes New $4.14 Million Investment in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,000. CoStar Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of CNA Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 748.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,144,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,839,557 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1,489.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,169,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,214,869 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 945.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,000,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $993,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852,735 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 816.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,424,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942,029 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 924.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,525,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,585 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSGP. TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stephens began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.59.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,315. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.08. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $95.28. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

