CNA Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

CNA Financial Corp lowered its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Endava were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Endava by 6.1% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 142,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Endava by 3.0% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 239,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Endava by 7.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 127,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Endava by 71.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,708,000 after purchasing an additional 72,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Endava in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Endava alerts:

NYSE DAVA traded down $2.40 on Thursday, reaching $131.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 129.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.30. Endava plc has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $143.50.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $40.65. Endava had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

Endava Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.