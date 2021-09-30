Coann Capital LLC Has $6.94 Million Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Coann Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,222 shares during the period. CMS Energy accounts for approximately 5.3% of Coann Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Coann Capital LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $6,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 374.9% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 17,244 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 486,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,755,000 after purchasing an additional 139,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,894,000 after buying an additional 304,775 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Vertical Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $220,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,185. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.09. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $67.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

