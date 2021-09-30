Coann Capital LLC Invests $8.05 Million in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Coann Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 239,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,054,000. OGE Energy accounts for about 6.2% of Coann Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Coann Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of OGE Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 14.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 15.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 6.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of OGE traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.22. The company had a trading volume of 15,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,136. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.99. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $36.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 77.40%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.