Coann Capital LLC Takes $12.49 Million Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Coann Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 140,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,490,000. WEC Energy Group accounts for 9.6% of Coann Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Argus lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.89. 21,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,588. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.73.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

