CoinEx Token Price Down 19.7% Over Last Week (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $32.11 million and $2.15 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0453 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded down 19.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00054407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00117755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011552 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.72 or 0.00168111 BTC.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CET is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.