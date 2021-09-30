ColossusXT (COLX) Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 251.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $5.55 million and approximately $1.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00015160 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001290 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006755 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,202,333,698 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.