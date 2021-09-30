Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.06% of Commerce Bancshares worth $5,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $476,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,064,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,059,000 after buying an additional 663,915 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,754,000 after buying an additional 50,132 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $641,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $71.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.08. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

