Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 27,336 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,336 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 82.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,168,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 25.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,678,000 after buying an additional 1,817,717 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 79.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,824,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,422,000 after buying an additional 1,689,340 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $41,491,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 16.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,707,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,156,000 after buying an additional 1,510,255 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $30.33 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.51. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.84.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

