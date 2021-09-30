Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 39,947 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,947 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $7,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDF. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 45,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 18,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000.

FNDF opened at $33.00 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.28.

