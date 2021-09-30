Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $6,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in The Progressive by 49,353.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,714,000 after buying an additional 8,305,659 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in The Progressive by 278.4% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,780,000 after buying an additional 1,368,046 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $123,175,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 10,826.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 994,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 985,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 44.9% during the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,390,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,545,000 after purchasing an additional 740,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $213,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,063 shares of company stock worth $9,460,457 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PGR. Evercore ISI cut their price target on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. cut their price target on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

The Progressive stock opened at $91.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.78.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.