Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 113.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 345,041 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $6,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 15,152 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4,986.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 205,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 201,470 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,387,000.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

BCX stock opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $9.35. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $10.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.