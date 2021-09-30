Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at $1,742,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Booking by 62.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Booking by 6.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 25.8% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Booking by 4,200.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,477.35.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,377.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,260.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,291.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,589.00 and a 52-week high of $2,540.00. The company has a market cap of $97.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.60, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.81) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

