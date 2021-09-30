Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 306 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 0.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Booking by 10.6% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Booking by 1.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in Booking by 3.3% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 1.1% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,477.35.

BKNG stock opened at $2,377.82 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,589.00 and a 52 week high of $2,540.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,260.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,291.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($10.81) earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

