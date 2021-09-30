Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 345,041 Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 113.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 649,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 345,041 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $6,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,152 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4,986.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 205,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 201,470 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,387,000.

NYSE BCX opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.35. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $10.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

