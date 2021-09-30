Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 43,566 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 180.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,566 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.20% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $6,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SDG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 281,630.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 28,163 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 83.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 22,276 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 4,264.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 13,133 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,200,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,129,000.

SDG stock opened at $96.00 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 52 week low of $77.22 and a 52 week high of $100.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.60.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.