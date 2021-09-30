Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.38% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $6,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $33.28 on Thursday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $35.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average is $33.64.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.