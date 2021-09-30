Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 379.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,586 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.35% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $6,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 42.6% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1,808.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter worth about $248,000.

NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.11. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $100.08 and a 12 month high of $100.45.

