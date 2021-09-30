Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.13 Million Stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.52% of iShares US Regional Banks ETF worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 363,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 96.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAT opened at $61.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.27. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $62.94.

