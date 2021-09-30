Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.15 Million Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $6,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DRI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $999,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,116.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,748 shares of company stock valued at $22,481,444 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $153.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.71. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $89.34 and a one year high of $164.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 102.09%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

