Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.15 Million Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 472,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,033,000 after acquiring an additional 33,558 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 148,748 shares of company stock valued at $22,481,444 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $153.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $89.34 and a one year high of $164.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.71.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

