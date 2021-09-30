Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.30 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,511 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EOG. TheStreet upgraded EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $82.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.61.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

