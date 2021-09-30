Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.30 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,511 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.7% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $66,622,000 after purchasing an additional 352,277 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,673,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EOG opened at $82.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.61. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.01%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Truist Securities lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

