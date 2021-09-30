Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.34 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 383.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 95.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 32.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 82.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total value of $1,123,456.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,240.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.79.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $423.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $425.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.79 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

