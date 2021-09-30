Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.50 Million Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $6,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $212.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.51. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $122.56 and a 12-month high of $228.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

AVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

