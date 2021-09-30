Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.62 Million Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $6,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 392.6% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 39,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 31,848 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 221,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J opened at $136.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.97 and a 200-day moving average of $134.29. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.20 and a 52-week high of $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

