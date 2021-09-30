Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.80 Million Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,631 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,551 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $6,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 350.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2,342.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $83.63 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $67.70 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.82.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($6.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

