Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.88 Million Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $6,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sanofi by 45.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,384,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,098,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,956 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter worth approximately $49,356,000. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in Sanofi by 68.2% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,531,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,665,000 after acquiring an additional 620,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Sanofi by 33.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,411,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,821,000 after acquiring an additional 353,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $48.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.