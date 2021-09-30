Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.88 Million Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $6,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sanofi by 45.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,384,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,098,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,956 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter worth approximately $49,356,000. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in Sanofi by 68.2% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,531,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,665,000 after acquiring an additional 620,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Sanofi by 33.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,411,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,821,000 after acquiring an additional 353,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $48.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $121.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

