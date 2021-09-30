Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $7.06 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,928 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $7,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 172,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.77. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

