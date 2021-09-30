Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $7.22 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.05% of The J. M. Smucker worth $7,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 0.7% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $122.16 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

