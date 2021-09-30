Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.22% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IOO opened at $71.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.91. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $75.10.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

