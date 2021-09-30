Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in National Grid by 197,329.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after acquiring an additional 323,621 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 330.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after buying an additional 108,648 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 840,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,791,000 after buying an additional 101,156 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at about $999,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,185,000. Institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NGG shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

NGG opened at $60.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $55.89 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

