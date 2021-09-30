Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,655 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 6,654 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 158,950 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,485,147,000 after buying an additional 2,928,852 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of eBay by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,855,076 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $411,084,000 after buying an additional 407,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on EBAY. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.05.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $69.97 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.53 and its 200 day moving average is $66.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $104,396.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,998 shares of company stock worth $5,892,419. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.