Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,422 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,387 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,888,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,331,180,000 after buying an additional 1,025,748 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,579,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $797,121,000 after buying an additional 31,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,967,000 after buying an additional 187,776 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,648,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,232,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,412,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,362,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $173.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.72 and a 200-day moving average of $177.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $131.36 and a fifty-two week high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $13,140,313.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.00.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

