Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,865 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,646,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,562,000 after purchasing an additional 131,907 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,463,000 after acquiring an additional 662,711 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 55,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.71.

NYSE AMP opened at $270.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.25 and a 200-day moving average of $253.97. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.84 and a 1-year high of $279.00.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,056.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.